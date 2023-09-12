With Conservative Party of BC surging in polls, should BC United be worried?

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck and Facebook/ John Rustad

A new Mainstreet Research poll shows a significant surge in support for a party typically seen as an underdog in British Columbia. If a provincial election was held between August 29-31, 26.6% of the pollsters' subscribers would have leaned towards or decided to vote for the Conservative Party of British Columbia (CPBC).

New BC Poll (as voted on by our Intel Subscribers)



The BC NDP hold onto the lead, but BC Conservatives surge into second over BC United



Intel Subscribers:https://t.co/zk6jJxiozp



Publichttps://t.co/VZj27EQ0fp



Support our polling:https://t.co/yWWozeYHX6 pic.twitter.com/JOXqz2XSDs — Mainstreet Research (@MainStResearch) September 8, 2023

While the province's current NDP government held the onto the lead, ranking eight points ahead in the poll, the CPBC's 26.6% support was enough the party in second place, five points ahead of BC United, the province's current Opposition party.

“This is a very exciting time for the Conservative Party of BC. Polls are only a snap shot but the trend is very encouraging,” John Rustad, leader of the CPBC, wrote in a statement to Rebel News.

Earlier this year, Rustad, who is also the MLA for Nechacko-Lakes, was crowned leader of the revamped Conservative party. Ironically, the MLA was previously booted out of the BC United party (formally known as the BC Liberals) for retweeting a post that didn’t align with climate alarmism.

“The Conservative Party of BC is building a grassroots movement. As I’m travelling around BC, what I hear the most is people have had enough of the woke agenda and being taxed into poverty,” Rustad said. “They are looking for change and a party that will stand up for what’s right. I think this is reflected in the polling data.”

While it's true the only actual poll that matters is the vote that takes place in 2024's provincial election, this isn't the first sign that support for the CPBC is on the rise. Nor is it the first time that BC United, a party traditionally perceived to be a political coalition which includes a place for conservatives, would be wise to seriously consider what the CPBC is offering voters that they are not.

Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad says social issues need to be taken out of schools and left for parenting. Instead, the focus of schools needs to switch back to academics. https://t.co/Y92tjf0E2N — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) August 16, 2023

In June, when former BC NDP premier John Horgan’s MLA seat was awarded to the NDP’s Ravi Parmar, CPBC candidate Harris garnered the second highest amount of votes (20%) with the BC United’s candidate finishing fourth. ddd

Rebel News reached out to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon to weigh in on this report and did not receive a response back.

Did you appreciate this article? Then consider supporting our independent journalism by treating yourself to some patriotic merchandise at RebelNewsStore.com. When you're there, you can use code DREA10 for 10% off your first purchase.