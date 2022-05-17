WATCH: Finland asking Canada to potentially sacrifice soldiers with NATO bid

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, countries in the surrounding region such as Finland and Sweden have become more concerned with potential Russian aggression spilling over into their own countries and establishing a more significant means of deterrence. Not surprisingly, both countries have expressed a strong desire to join the NATO alliance as a means of discouraging Russia from getting any more militaristic ideas and strengthening their ties with other Western nations. But what does this mean for Canada?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we discussed Finland's bid to join the NATO military alliance and the implications that this could have for Canada. As NATO's Article 5 states clearly that "an attack on one member of NATO is an attack on all its members," this means that Canada would be required to take military action and directly come to the defense of Finland if they were to be attacked by Russia.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly did not seem too concerned by this prospect while speaking about Finland and Sweden's NATO bids saying in part, “Canada is not only in favour of their accession, I would say also a quick accession of these countries, because we believe that they are a net gain for the alliance. We have common shared values, we also participate in many military exercises together and definitely, Sweden and Finland have strong armies." Speaking specifically on Finland's NATO bid, Joly said, "Canada will strongly support an application by Finland to join Nato. Finland and Canada share common progressive values and Finland is already one of Nato’s closest partners. Time is of the essence and we encourage all NATO allies work to support their membership rapidly."

