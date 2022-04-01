'Without freedom, it’s not a country anymore': Anti-mandate protesters go on speaking out in Toronto

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

This past week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a backroom deal with the NDP, came to an agreement to keep him in power until 2025. He later slandered the Freedom Convoy movement on his overseas trip to the European Parliament in a prepared speech to MEPs. What do Canadians think about their prime minister’s actions?

Meanwhile, back in Canada, the Trudeau government’s medical segregation no-fly list for the country's unvaccinated stays in place — the only country in the world to do so. Freedom protesters who have been demonstrating against draconian COVID-19 measures continue to do so despite the lifting of provincial and municipal measures.

Toronto's Freedom rally begins their peaceful march against vaccine mandates across the country.



Canada is the only country in the world that has medical segregated their citizens to be allowed to fly.https://t.co/UPKf52AKWu pic.twitter.com/VafAFVxJJD — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 26, 2022

I went to ask protesters what compels them to continue demonstrating when some Canadians would argue that their “freedoms” are now back, as well as what they thought of the prime minister’s latest actions.

Do they believe that with Trudeau’s new de facto coalition, the federal mandates will drop? What do they think of his latest fear-mongering rhetoric in smearing citizens who rose up against him in the peaceful truckers' convoy? The crowd of mixed ages and demographics had a lot to say.

Trudeau's Health Minister says the govt is holding onto vaccines because they say the pandemic is not over and it'll protect us by:



"enlarging the set of tools that we'll be able to draw on, when these new variants and new waves will come"https://t.co/UPKf52AKWu pic.twitter.com/ahupUoofrR — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 26, 2022

