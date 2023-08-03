World Rugby's transgender ban WILL NOT be enforced by Canadian rugby authorities

E-transfer (Canada):

Last Saturday, transanity continued to play out on the rugby pitch in Waterloo, Ont.

That’s where the Fergus Highlanders women’s team played its playoff game with its secret weapon on the roster yet again. That would be Ash Davis (or is it “Ashley”?), a biological male who identifies as a lesbian these days. He hits hard, and real women get injured. Sick.

And Ash is very “fluid” in terms of sexuality. For example, last year he was playing on the Fergus men’s team. And get this: at the end of the season, he was named as the squad’s “hardest hitter.” He showed up to accept his trophy wearing a purple dress and brandishing a cricket bat. Are you thinking about the deranged trans character, Buffalo Bill, from The Silence of the Lambs right now?

The thing is Ash indeed tackles so hard that injuries inevitably result. In June, three biological women players with the Stoney Creek Camels had to be removed from the game thanks to Ash’s sadistic tackles.

And make no mistake: Ash is clearly a male; in fact, he doesn’t even try to look female. He has an Adam’s apple. Male pattern baldness is setting in. And it’s impossible to ignore those leg and arm muscles. It’s sickening.

We recently visited Fergus, Ont., to take in a game between the Highlanders and a club from Burlington. We wanted to scrum Ash; we wanted to ask him why he is doing this? Does he actually take joy in injuring biological females? Is he perhaps suffering from mental illness? Is he truly a lesbian or is he gaming the system by declaring himself to be “transgender” so that he can hurt and grope real women?

Alas, Ash played the vulnerable female card and ran into the embrace of his teammates, who formed a circle around Precious to that his feelings wouldn’t be heard. And then, amazingly, his teammates acted hysterically. Some were even crying (including Ash’s wife) as they chanted “trans women are real women!” The indoctrination on display was astonishing.

Last Saturday, we visited Bluevale Collegiate Institute in Waterloo to take in a playoff game between the Fergus Highlanders and the Waterloo club. It became obvious to us that the league had handed down a gag order given that this time around the silent treatment had replaced hysteria (although one Fergus player broke the gag rule: as she walked past us, she stated that we were “disgusting” without providing any reasons why, alas…)

Even the opposing players on the Waterloo squad (i.e., Ash’s potential victims) would not offer any comment. Apparently, they are either totally fine going up against biological men – or they are wary of cancel culture should they speak out against this outrageous fake female farce.

A soy-boy spectator clad in a Star Wars T-shirt, meanwhile, said he had no problem whatsoever with biological women rugby players being injured by biological men. He actually said that. This pathetic wannabe Antifa recruit then tried to prevent us filming the game by sticking his umbrella near our camera lens.

But get this: Ash being on the field goes against the sport’s governing body, World Rugby. WR notes what should be obvious in this statement:

Transgender women may not currently play women's rugby. Why? Because of the size, force- and power-producing advantages conferred by testosterone during puberty and adolescence, and the resultant player welfare risks this creates.

And yet, Rugby Ontario and Rugby Canada are violating the rules of rugby’s international governing body in the name of diversity, equity and inclusion. Yet, if that’s the case, why have separate divisions for male and female players in the first place? And how about this as a solution: create a third division for trans players. Otherwise, these so-called “inclusion” policies really amount to garden variety misogyny.

So, it was we emailed and phoned Rugby Ontario’s CEO, Myles Spencer. We never heard back. We visited Rugby Ontario’s office in Whitby, but apparently, everyone is still working from home due to COVID. Safety, you understand.

We also reached out several times to the spokeswoman for Rugby Canada, Tania Richards. No callbacks. But then again, all you need to know about Rugby Canada re: the trans file is that Ms. Richards goes by three, count ‘em, three gender pronouns. How woke can you get?

We also reached out to World Rugby to find out why this rule breach is being tolerated in the first place. World Rugby’s spokesman Dominic Rumbles provided this response: “For background, World Rugby's updated transgender guidelines were published in 2020. They do not permit biological males to play women's rugby at the elite/international level on welfare grounds. For domestic/community rugby, the recommendation is the same, but national unions may apply as they see fit.”

Translation: World Rugby did the right thing implementing those guidelines some three years ago. But it would appear that World Rugby is a toothless tiger when it comes to actually enforcing those guidelines. Shame.

P.S. The Fergus Highlanders lost their playoff game against Waterloo last Saturday. While we do not claim to be rugby experts, we think we know the reason for the loss: clearly the Fergus Highlanders women’s squad just doesn’t have enough hard-hitting men on its roster…