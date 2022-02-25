Worst takes on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Ukraine and Russia has of course taken over the news cycle with the mainstream media pumping out coverage after coverage on the invasion of Ukraine from Russia.

Upon the news, pundits and commentators were quick to give their take on the matter.

I am in no way an expert on Ukraine's historical and cultural context with Russia and certainly not an expert in Eastern European geopolitical matters.

I must say however, I can definitely see an awful take when presented.

In this report I go through the WORST takes on the Ukraine/Russia situation, prepare yourself for some cringe.