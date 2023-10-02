Yes23 campaign cautioned over misleading signage as referendum nears

The AEC has been forced to issue a warning to the Yes23 campaign after photos were posted online showing the alarming similarities between the campaign's purple signs and the AEC's official "Voting Centre" posters.

A vigilant voter shared a photo on social media, revealing the near-identical hues of the signs. Another observer confirmed the match with a color-picking tool, prompting concerns about potential misinformation.

In response, the AEC released a statement emphasising that the signs were not AEC's doing and stressed the importance of avoiding confusion among voters after concerns about its impartiality have been raised.

The @AusElectoralCom dragged @CKellyUAP through court for far less.



Just in case anyone still believes they’re impartial.



This game is rigged. https://t.co/xTogwmsMTu — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 2, 2023

The AEC says it legal authority to prevent such incidents within six meters of polling center entrances, but it urged the Yes23 campaign to relocate the signs to avoid any misleading impressions. The Yes23 camp complied with the request.

As early voting commenced across multiple Australian states, including New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and the Australian Capital Territory, the AEC reiterated its 'commitment to maintaining transparent and unbiased elections.'

Why did the Yes23 campaign intentionally design their signs for placement outside voting centers using almost the same colors and branding as the AEC?



The Australian Electoral Commission didn't appear particularly interested in addressing the concerns raised by early voters… pic.twitter.com/se8amz1Xrq — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) October 2, 2023

Australians will vote on the upcoming referendum on October 14.