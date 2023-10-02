Yes23 campaign cautioned over misleading signage as referendum nears

The Australian Electoral Commission's impartiality called into question.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 02, 2023
  • News
Yes23 campaign cautioned over misleading signage as referendum nears
Remove Ads

The AEC has been forced to issue a warning to the Yes23 campaign after photos were posted online showing the alarming similarities between the campaign's purple signs and the AEC's official "Voting Centre" posters.

A vigilant voter shared a photo on social media, revealing the near-identical hues of the signs. Another observer confirmed the match with a color-picking tool, prompting concerns about potential misinformation.

In response, the AEC released a statement emphasising that the signs were not AEC's doing and stressed the importance of avoiding confusion among voters after concerns about its impartiality have been raised.

The AEC says it legal authority to prevent such incidents within six meters of polling center entrances, but it urged the Yes23 campaign to relocate the signs to avoid any misleading impressions. The Yes23 camp complied with the request.

As early voting commenced across multiple Australian states, including New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and the Australian Capital Territory, the AEC reiterated its 'commitment to maintaining transparent and unbiased elections.'

Australians will vote on the upcoming referendum on October 14.

Australia news Real Voice
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
POLL: Do you support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament?

POLL: Do you support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament?

Take the Survey

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.