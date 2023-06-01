York Catholic District School Board votes 'NO' on flying Pride flag during Pride Month

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined York Catholic District School Board's decision not to fly the Pride flag during Pride Month. Menzies also examined the evolution of the Pride flag and what it represents.

As stated by Menzies, "By the way, speaking of the Pride flag, this thing, like some of the constituents it represents, it seems very fluid these days doesn't it folks."

The evolution of the Pride flag has been a continuous journey. The original design, as simple and vibrant as a rainbow, has undergone transformations that some consider damaging to its aesthetic.

Additions were made to represent the trans community, the black and brown communities, and other elements that seemingly deviated from the initial concept of gender identity and sexual orientation.

A new version of the flag spotted at a Starbucks in Whitby, Ontario, added yellow and a purple circle, further complicating the design. These continued changes led some critics to argue that the symbol is losing its originality and becoming a confused mix of colors and symbols, much like an overdesigned jersey.

This series of debates raises essential questions about flags and their symbolic power. Isn't the national flag, the Canadian flag in this case, supposed to represent all citizens, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity? Isn't a flag's ultimate purpose to unify rather than divide?

