'You don't want to have wildfires? Then get rid of that deadwood'

CBC's long-running long-form journalism show, The Fifth Estate, did what they would have you believe was an investigative piece about the use of Canadian wood pellets for electricity in the UK.

Through a series of skepticism-free interviews with activists and environmentalists, CBC convicted the target of their hit-piece, Drax, of sins against both the climate and the forests by using Canadian forestry products to fuel an electricity plant in Britain.

But that's not the whole story.

Drax uses waste lumber to make wood pellets as fuel in a converted coal plant to provide reliable electricity to British residents after the push for green energy forced the company to pivot away from the fossil fuel. And wood pellet companies don't normally harvest wood, however, they use waste products and other forestry products that are not fit for lumber purposes that forestry companies pay the government to clear.

Drax is recycling while providing electricity to needy consumers from a renewable source. They should be a darling of the Green Left. Unfortunately, burning wood releases C02, the same gas released if the tree decomposes on the forest floor, and that's a climate crime!

Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science saw this attack on the forestry company as a replication of the reputational attacks the oil and gas industry suffered at the hands of the CBC and activists previously, and she made two videos taking apart the lies.

Stirling told Sheila:

Well, first of all, it appears to be kind of an offshoot of a tar-sands type of campaign where they're intending to do reputational damage, specifically to a company called Drax, and full disclosure, we have no relationship with Drax. We have no money from Drax. I'm speaking as an individual who's been watching CBC for a long time, and they're bad productions. So, they destroyed the reputation of the Alberta oilsands without tipping point. So here they are, destroying the reputation of Drax. So Drax is a British company that used to have a big coal fired power plant there. And with all the renewables push, they said, 'okay, you don't want us to do coal anymore, we'll switch to biomass,' which is considered green by all of the authorities, the powers that be, because trees grow back and so biomass in this context is wood pellets. So what happened in the CBC documentary is they started off in England, they showed the Drax plan like it's a big, nasty thing. 'Look at this. It's spouting steam. That's what's coming out of Hopkins.' And they have an activist flying down a train and jumping on top and making their case. And then they have all kinds of activists from DC saying, 'Oh, we know for sure that Drax is in there.' You don't want to have wildfires. You think that climate change is going to cause more wildfires in B.C.? Then get rid of that deadwood. Here's a company that wants to pay to do that, and you want to reputationally shred them and shut them down. It's absurd. So I was furious when I saw it. And we also have some forestry people that we consult with.

