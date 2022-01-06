'You're banned — permanently': PayPal censors strike again, ban Ian Miles Cheong
PayPal is taking aim at its political opponents again, this time banning Rebel News contributor Ian Miles Cheong from the payment processing platform.
On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Rebel writer Ian Miles Cheong joined Matt Brevner and Andrew Chapados to talk about being banned from PayPal — something Rebel News is all too familiar with.
- By Rebel News
