DAILY | Feds investigating maskless party on flight from Montreal to Cancun
Andrew Chapados and Matt Brevner are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- El Salvador is taking a different approach to public health messaging for COVID
- Rebel News contributor Ian Miles Cheong was kicked off of PayPal
- The Children's Health Coalition issued a press release condemning Ontario's decision to return to online learning
- Feds are now investigating a wild party on a flight from Montreal to Cancun
- A shirtless man was told he had to wear a mask during a Zoom meeting
- President Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to “piss off” his unvaccinated population, going so far as to call them “non-citizens”
- Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson gloated about firing a cabinet minister for their stance on COVID vaccines
- Montreal police are targeting Jews again
- Is indoor dining a thing of the past?
- Kazakhstan is having something of a revolution
- By Rebel News
