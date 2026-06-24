Montreal gunman's disturbing manifesto revealed

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed the horrific shooting in Montreal on Monday and how the mainstream media has attempted to shield the suspect's manifesto from scrutiny.

The suspected gunman has been identified as 25-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield of Lethbridge, Alberta, a philosophy student at the University of Lethbridge.

On Monday, June 22, 2026, Hatfield opened fire with an SKS semi-automatic rifle outside the Aylo headquarters — the parent company of Pornhub — in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

He killed Montreal police Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, 34, and 68-year-old civilian Michel (Michael) Mizrahi. A second officer was critically injured. Hatfield was shot and killed by police at the scene.

Authorities later revealed that Hatfield left behind a 104-page manifesto written weeks before the attack. The document is steeped in 'incel' ideology, and also contains lengthy rants filled with explicit antisemitism, anti-Zionist rhetoric, and communist ideology.

Read the manifesto:

Sheila commented on mainstream media outlets' refusal to publish the suspected gunman's manifesto. "Nobody published the manifesto. They had it, they didn't publish it. We got it, we published it," she said.

"Now we will get some criticism for publishing a manifesto, but it was very clear that the public was being lied to, and I think it's absolutely in the interest of news and transparency that you be able to read the garbled ramblings of this shooter," Sheila continued.

Lise also condemned mainstream media outlets in Canada for attempting to shield the manifesto from scrutiny. "The other way to think of it, is really as an extraordinary opportunity to make sense of what happened. But the mainstream media would never, ever consider that," she said.

"What the mainstream media did, was say, we are going to drive the narrative. We are going drive this narrative, and we are going to tell it this way, when in fact, there are so many more layers to what must have happened to culminate in this terrible tragedy," Lise added.

Despite the manifesto’s clear incel-inspired content and calls for revolution, much of the mainstream media’s reluctance to publish its full details has only intensified distrust in their reporting.