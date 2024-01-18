'Disease X' focus at World Economic Forum sparks scrutiny
'It's like they're erotically excited about the prospect — they've already named the next pandemic,' said Ezra Levant.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed "Disease X" and how influential leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) are seemingly exuberant about the prospect of another pandemic.
"Disease X" reportedly is used to describe a currently unknown disease that has the potential to cause serious harm to humans across the globe. As reported by Global News, a professor of bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto said "Disease X is a hypothetical scenario where a very nasty disease, which is more powerful than COVID-19, emerges."
Speaking from the streets of Davos, Ezra said "The people here did so well in the last pandemic. You didn't. You were locked in your home. You lost your job. But the masters of the universe had the best years ever."
"The amount of wealth that say, Jeff Bezos of Amazon — I mean his wealth doubled during the pandemic because everyone had to buy stuff by delivery vehicle. And the tech sector boomed."
🚨 WE GOT HIM! Tedros confronted at the World Economic Forum for what he did in Covid and his plans with Disease X.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 17, 2024
WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus at this year's WEF said that "There are things that are unknown that may happen. And anything happening is a matter of when, not if."
"So we need to have a placeholder for that, for the diseases we don't know that may come. And that was when we gave the name Disease X."
