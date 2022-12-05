If you dare show up to a Trudeau event as an independent journalist, expect Trudeau's thugs to get handsy with you

We get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about Justin Trudeau’s Royal Canadian Mounted Henchmen looking like the Argos’ defensive line by once again physically preventing Prime Minister Blackface McGroper from hearing any insensitive questions from Rebel News.

And if you dare show up to a Trudeau event as an independent journalist, well, expect Trudeau's thugs to get handsy with you. What a disgrace. In any event, you had plenty to say about this latest affront to freedom of the press.

Redmapleleaf, writes:

Ever since that happened to you, David, were Trudeau's thugs. I've wanted to leave this country. I actually hate Canada now. Trudeau has turned it into a shithole. And I don't want to be here paying taxes that go into supporting him and his f’g goons.

SirSunrise writes:

The dicktator has more guards around him than Biden has. We need to start a criminal tribunal for Trudeau asap!

