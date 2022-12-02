The Media Party throws itself a pity party — and surprise: they want to ban you

Today, I take you through a panel discussion at a journalism school.

No, don't click away. It's not that boring. In fact, it's quite revealing.

They want to silence you.

They want to stop anyone from emailing them or writing mean tweets to them. They're comparing their tweets to violence and rape.

It was a panel on violence, but they had no violence to describe just the violence of receiving mail from angry viewers.

It's quite something. And of course, Trudeau had a cabinet minister.

They're very eager to call the police on any conservative letter writers.

I'll let you see with your own eyes, that's today's show.

GUEST: Jenin Younes - New Civil Liberties Alliance