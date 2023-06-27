'School boards are grooming children': Muslims revolt against gender ideology in education

E-transfer (Canada):

A demonstration against the sexual indoctrination of children in schools — marketed by the Canadian government as "work to improve equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities" — took place on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday and was attended by mostly Muslim supporters.

Demonstrators chanted, "Leave the kids alone," and "No more silence." Signs held by protesters included messages such as, "GENDER IDEOLOGY OUT OF SCHOOLS," and "My Kid, Not Yours."

Kamel, who helped organize the event, told Rebel News he communicated with several Ottawa-based mosques in recent days leading up to the demonstration.

The message of the demonstration is "hands off our kids," he said. Government-run schools are "forcing this agenda on kids, and some of this material is sexually explicit."

Kamel said parental rejection of the sexual indoctrination of children under the guise of education is a point of unification across faiths and religious groups, including Christians, Jews, Muslims, and others. He remarked that "a brotherhood, a sisterhood, and a fellowship of dialogue" is bringing Canadians together to protect children from sexualization in public schools.

"It's going to keep growing," Kamel concluded, forecasting expansion of what he described as the "organic" continuance of protests against the government's "2SLGBTQI+" messaging campaign.

A female demonstrator who requested her name be withheld described the demonstration as opposed to "the grooming of our children in schools."

"This government — the school boards — are grooming children as young as five years old, kindergarten, grades one and two," she said. She observed how Ottawa's two local school boards promote the denial of human sexual dimorphism. She stated, "There are only two genders: a male and a female."

She maintained, "There is no place in school" for "sexual subjects" and "sexualization" of students. She added, "Stay away from our children."

The broad-based campaign to push sexual content onto children, she concluded, amounts to "a war against children." She concluded, "We are willing to go to this war to protect our children."