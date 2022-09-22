‘Shameful’: Unhinged Global News reporter heckles Pierre Poilievre at press conference

On last night’s episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies examined Global News reporter David Akin’s bizarre outburst during a recent press conference featuring Pierre Poilievre.

David then discussed the friendly reception Akin received after his rude questioning in contrast with his own experience of being roughed up by Trudeau's security team.

In an odd display, a seething Akin repeatedly interrupted Poilievre as he was making a statement to reporters and demanded that the Conservative Party leader answer his questions.

As stated by David, "Perhaps Akin is essentially suggesting to Justin that, you know, the next time he makes some Senate appointments, well Mr. Akin would be perfectly fine dropping this journalism shtick and instead continue to suck off the taxpayer teat by being a member of the red chamber."

