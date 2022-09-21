Global News is sinking faster than the Titanic — and they want more taxpayer money!

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

Global News, along with its corporate master, Corus Entertainment Inc., are having a bad month.

While the month isn’t quite yet over, September has been brutally embarrassing for the Global News propaganda arm of the Trudeau Liberals. Indeed, to paraphrase a Queen Elizabeth descriptor, it has been mensis horribilus — a.k.a., a month of disaster and misfortune.

And as we proceed with the autopsy, where does one even begin?

On tonight's show, we'll look at the actions of two Global News journalists, David Akin and Rachel Gilmore.

Corus is such a sinking ship right now it makes the Titanic look like a state-of-the-art hovercraft!

Corus is also a case in point when it comes to the proverb, “go woke, get broke.”

You see, once upon a time, the Corus radio station in Toronto was known as Mojo Radio – a.k.a., talk radio for guys. It generated good ratings — but it also generated controversy.

Indeed, I used to be a frequent paid guest on AM640 shows. I’m now actually banned from the station. I’m guilty of wrong-thought, you see.

And the end-result? Well, last time I checked the ratings book, AM640 was the second-lowest rated radio station in Hogtown. Only the classical music station, 96.3 FM was rated lower.

So, here’s the deal, be it AM640 or Global News or any other struggling Corus property: Corus is producing insipid content fewer and fewer people want to consume.

But Corus knows when regime change comes to town in the form of the Pierre Poilievre Conservatives, the gravy train is going to be derailed; that the free-market economy is going to prevail.

Oh, can’t wait to hear the howls of outrage and indignation emanating from the likes of David Akin and Rachel Gilmore when that happens.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (@Franco_Nomics on Twitter).

FINALLY: Your messages to me!