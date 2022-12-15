'Their entire life exists because of fossil fuels, even if they're not burning them'

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was hosting from the Toronto location, and she was joined by fellow Albertan and Founder of Oil Sands Strong, Robbie Picard. Sheila said she wanted to talk to Picard about "his latest project" and "Justin Trudeau's comments that there is no business case for liquefied natural gas."

Picard responded by saying:

I don't understand it at all because that is, supplying Europe with energy could change the entire makeup of our country if he's so woke and cares about Indigenous income, economic reconciliation, social programs, dental care, all of the things that they talk about that they want to try and achieve.

Selling natural gas to Germany, to Europe would be the best thing that we could ever do.

It would benefit every single province I am blown away that he doesn't think there's a business case for it and now guitar is going to benefit from it.

So every other country that has enough brains to sell their energy, Russia will continue to benefit from it.

And we once again have this I don't know what it is, Stockholm syndrome, whatever you want to call it, that we don't pursue our country's best interests when it comes to energy.

At the very least, even if there weren't a business case, there's a moral case for selling liquefied natural gas to places like Germany, when right now they're buying.

I think 50% of their energy comes from Russia. And I'm reliably informed by the liberals that they are concerned that Russia is benefiting from everything and meddling in our politics.

If you actually cared about the Russian scare, wouldn't you want to offset Gazprom?

We're a free country with with human rights. And we have ethics, but yet we don't pursue that in the energy sector.