A new scientific study shows that the COVID-19 vaccine can alter menstrual cycles

Type in menstruation and vaccine into Google, and click the news tab.

You'll now find articles that describe the findings of a recent study that show that the COVID vaccine may alter women's menstrual cycles. Take this CTV article for example:

COVID-19 vaccine may affect menstrual cycle length, study finds People who received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a menstrual cycle had an increase in cycle length of nearly one day compared to those who were unvaccinated, according to a new study. The increase in cycle length, a longer time between bleeding, did not result in any change in the number of days of menses, or days of bleeding. Menstrual cycles typically vary from month to month, the researchers note, and the observed increase was well within the range of normal variability, which is eight days.

Not even 50 days ago Reuters published an article saying "Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together."

Today a study says the opposite. But this is normal — for experimental drugs that are still undergoing clinical trials. It’s completely not normal to have drugs with these side-effects being tested on millions of people — effectively turning everyone into a Big Pharma guinea pig.

It's not likely that a single woman or girl was advised of this side-effect. How could they be advised if it was just discovered? And that’s trusting that Big Pharma didn’t know about it but decided to keep it hidden.

