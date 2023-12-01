Actress Julianna Margulies slams LGBTQ/genderqueer community for pro-Hamas stance

Actress Julianna Margulies criticized supporters of Hamas who also support the LGBT movement, stating that their views are inconsistent.

The 57-year-old star of "The Morning Show" expressed these opinions during her appearance on Andy Ostroy’s podcast "Back Room," the Daily Wire reports.

Margulies said:

It’s those kids who are spewing anti-Semitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country, these people who want us to call them ‘they/them’ or whatever they want us to call them, which I have respectfully really made a point of doing. Like be whoever you want to be. It’s those people that will be the first people beheaded, and their heads played with as a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field. And that’s who they’re supporting? Terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights, don’t want LGB- LGBTQ people get executed bar none… and this is who you’re supporting. It is so insane to me that it is laughable if it wasn’t so sad.

She then referenced protesters at campuses across the country, stating, “Where are the professors calling all of these students into the auditorium and saying ‘Hold on a minute. Guys, do you understand what a terrorism organization is about? Learn what you are supporting.’”

“There are Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Buddhists, and Jews that are being held hostage, and you’re ripping down posters? Why?” Margulies added. “What is that going to do? What are you actually trying to say?”

In the same interview, Margulies raised concerns about a club at Columbia University, comprised of black lesbians, which gained attention for prohibiting "Zionists" from attending a film screening on campus.

“As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on ‘The Morning Show,’ I’m more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew, to be honest with you, because I want to say to them, ‘You f*cking idiots,'” Margulies said.

“‘You don’t exist. Like you’re even lower than the Jews. A, you’re black and B, you’re gay! And you’re turning your back against the people who support you? Because Jews, they rally around everybody.”

Margulies, who is Jewish, expressed her support for progressive causes such as Black Lives Matter and same-sex marriage. However, she expressed frustration with those who share her political views but also support Hamas.

“Hamas owns the media. Hamas puts out what they want the world to believe,” she said.

“…Of course, all the Jews are gonna speak up. It’s the non-Jews that need to speak up. And it really, it really brings me back tonight to the Holocaust and how our ancestors must have felt when their friends suddenly were like, ‘Sorry, you can’t come over anymore,'” she said.