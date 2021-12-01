Amanda Knox defends Kyle Rittenhouse, says it was 'radically irresponsible' to even charge him

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Amanda Knox, who was wrongly convicted and imprisoned for the murder of her roommate while studying in Italy in 2007, has become a fierce defender of Kyle Rittenhouse, expressing the “unpopular opinion” that it was “radically irresponsible” to even charge the teenager.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on all charges relating to the fatal shootings of two men (including 5’3” pedophile Joseph Rosenbaum) and the wounding of another at a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

Rittenhouse, who acted in self-defence, has remained the subject of “cancellation” by far-left socialist justice activists and college chancellors, with some students going so far as to demand his expulsion from Arizona State University.

Knox, likewise, was wrongly convicted and imprisoned and was subjected to police brutality while in Italian custody. Without a translator present, the prosecutors in her case weaved a fantasy narrative depicting her as a cold-blooded killer. Knox spent almost four years in an Italian prison before she was eventually exonerated by Italy’s supreme court.

Speaking to Megyn Kelly on Tuesday, Knox told the popular conservative journalist that she holds an “unpopular opinion” of Kyle Rittenhouse in her social circle and told the host that Rittenhouse already had the deck stacked against him in the court of public opinion.

“The Kyle Rittenhouse trial, I think I have a sort of an unpopular opinion from — I run in liberal circles and I do a lot of social justice, but I do think people really wanted Kyle Rittenhouse to be a villain,” Knox said.

“A lot of people weren’t willing to take the evidence of the case seriously,” she added. “Instead [they] were trying to convict him based upon their interpretation of his character.”

Knox declared it was “radically, radically irresponsible of the prosecutor to charge him with murder in the first place.”

“This was not a murder case,” Knox stated, pointing out that Rittenhouse was well within his rights to defend himself. “If you don’t like the self-defence law you can go to your legislature and say you don’t believe in self-defence.”

Knox also told Megyn Kelly that the media invested a lot of time in defaming Rittenhouse as an individual. Describing it as “character assassination,” Knox said that much of the information about Rittenhouse, whether true or false, was “irrelevant” to his innocence.

“There was so much focus on irrelevant information and character assassination instead of the specific actions that led up to this tragic moment,” she told Kelly. “Which isn’t to say that Kyle Rittenhouse should be celebrated as a hero either because that’s again playing him as a political football.”

“He’s a kid who made a mistake but he doesn’t deserve to spend the rest of his life in prison for it,” she added.

Referring to Rittenhouse, Kelly pointed out the smears against the teenager, including false claims of him being a “white supremacist.”

“Talk about poisoning the jury pool. It was a lie,” said Kelly who added that you need to “show me the evidence, and if they cannot, we as a responsible society have to move on.”

“Absolutely,” Knox replied. “And also I would say that like, whether or not he [Rittenhouse] knows that he was doing an okay sign or a white supremacist sign is ultimately irrelevant. In the same way that like if I were a professional dominatrix at the time that Meredith was murdered, it also would not have made a difference. It’s irrelevant to the question of whether or not he’s guilty of murder.”

WATCH: