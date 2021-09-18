Andrew Says Election Special | Mikhaila Peterson, Ben Benkas and T.J. Laramie (UFC)
Podcast host Mikhaila Peterson, comedian Ben Bankas and UFC fighter T.J. Laramie join Andrew Says for a Canadian Election Preview Special.
This video is sponsored by Atlas VPN. Atlas VPN is a tool that encrypts your data and hides your virtual location to prevent websites and social media companies from tracking your location.
Sign up for a three-year subscription for JUST $1.39 per month with a 30-day money-back guarantee! Visit https://atlasv.pn/RebelNews now.
Podcast host Mikhaila Peterson, comedian Ben Bankas and UFC fighter T.J. Laramie join Andrew Says for a Canadian Election Preview Special.
Is Justin Trudeau dividing the country? Is Erin O'Toole's platform 'Liberal-Lite'? How will the People's Party fare?
Watch for the answers including the panel's reaction to PM Trudeau's meltdown over Rebel News at the federal debates.
To receive a 10 per cent discount at www.RebelNewsStore.com, use promo code ANDREW10 at checkout.
For previous episodes of Andrew Says, click the following:
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.