Anti-mandate protest organized by Sikh Freedom Alliance held outside Liberal MP Randeep Sarai's office

A spokesperson for the Sikh Freedom Alliance said he doesn't believe Sarai cares about their concerns.

YouTube / Sikh Freedom Alliance
An anti-mandate protest organized by the Sikh Freedom Alliance took place outside Liberal member of Parliament Randeep Sarai's office this weekend.

The Saturday afternoon protest in Surrey, British Columbia was held in opposition to federally imposed restrictions on unvaccinated air and rail travellers, which bans up to 6 million Canadians from planes and trains.

Rebel News' B.C. team, Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner, were on location to cover the news that the mainstream media chose to ignore.

“You want freedom of choice, vote Trudeau out," a passerby told Drea.

A dance party broke out, post-demonstration.

A spokesperson for the Sikh Freedom Alliance said he doesn’t believe Sarai cares about their concerns.

Sarai recently told CBC that pro-freedom/anti-Trudeau protesters hurled racist slurs targeted at South Asian people during a recent protest that was covered by Rebel News.

Sarai in the past defended Trudeau's predilection for blackface.

At least the cops were not called in Surrey on Sikhs who want accountability, as was done to protesters who attended an event held by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at an event in Brampton, ON.

