Anti-mandate protest organized by Sikh Freedom Alliance held outside Liberal MP Randeep Sarai's office

YouTube / Sikh Freedom Alliance

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

An anti-mandate protest organized by the Sikh Freedom Alliance took place outside Liberal member of Parliament Randeep Sarai's office this weekend.

The Saturday afternoon protest in Surrey, British Columbia was held in opposition to federally imposed restrictions on unvaccinated air and rail travellers, which bans up to 6 million Canadians from planes and trains.

Rebel News' B.C. team, Drea Humphrey and Matt Brevner, were on location to cover the news that the mainstream media chose to ignore.

Protest at Liberal M.P. Randeep Sarai’s Surrey office today demands an end to Canada’s COVID-19 travel restrictions & tyranny.The @SikhFreedomAll organized the rally so I guess CBC will have to paint it as something other than “racist.” Full report coming soon @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/rst1Da29Zp — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 4, 2022

“You want freedom of choice, vote Trudeau out," a passerby told Drea.

“You want freedom of choice, vote Trudeau out.”

Passerby tells freedom protesters in front of Liberal M.P. Randeep Sarai’s office that they should blame the people of Surrey for continuing to vote red instead of Sarai. Interview with her & protesters coming soon @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/CHSenaQ3k4 — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 5, 2022

A dance party broke out, post-demonstration.

After the freedom protest calling for an end of the Liberal & NDP backed COVID-19 restrictions in Canada (yes, unvaxxed people still can’t flee Canada) in front of M.P. Sarai’s office ends, people of all ethnicities dance together.



How awfully racist of them. pic.twitter.com/M0etpqE74S — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 5, 2022

A spokesperson for the Sikh Freedom Alliance said he doesn’t believe Sarai cares about their concerns.

The protest is over but it looks like messages for Surrey MP Randeep Sarai still remain.

A spokesperson for the Sikh Freedom Alliance said he doesn’t believe Sarai cares about their concerns. I’ll let you know if Sarai responds to my inquiry asking if that’s true @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/oC1h7AlR6t — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 5, 2022

Sarai recently told CBC that pro-freedom/anti-Trudeau protesters hurled racist slurs targeted at South Asian people during a recent protest that was covered by Rebel News.

MP. Sarai is the same MP that despite not being physically present at the protest, was recently quoted by CBC as claiming that pro-freedom / anti-Trudeau protesters hurled racist slurs targeted at South Asian people during a recent protest I covered.https://t.co/TQnFaDcvuT — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 4, 2022

Sarai in the past defended Trudeau's predilection for blackface.

Despite making allegations about freedom protesters hurling “racial slurs” (which hasn’t been publicly corroborated with video or 1st hand accounts that I can find) Sarai was quick to defend Trudeau frolicking around in a turban mocking brown face costume https://t.co/Xuim1Munjn — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 4, 2022

At least the cops were not called in Surrey on Sikhs who want accountability, as was done to protesters who attended an event held by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at an event in Brampton, ON.

Police are called on Sikh Canadians who wanted to ask NDP leader @theJagmeetSingh questions he’s apparently too afraid to answer https://t.co/85waI3oEqV — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) June 5, 2022

To support Rebel News' first-person reporting from events that the mainstream media either gets wrong or refuses to cover, please consider making a donation at www.RebelFieldReports.com.