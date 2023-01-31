Antifa mobs protest across USA in wake of Tyre Nichols death

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how far-left activists like Antifa have been using the tragic death of Tyre Nichols as justification for violent demonstrations and the destruction of property.

As stated by Sheila, "Tyre Nichols is a black man, but the five officers charged in his murder are also black men. But that hasn't stopped the mainstream media and the radical left...from labelling this as an act of internalized racism, that even these black officers are guilty of white supremacy. So it's apparently still white society's fault that five black officers are accused of killing another black man."

Sheila went on to say, "The court will hopefully sort these things out as courts are intended to do. But Antifa doesn't need a court. They're using this 'act of white supremacy' so they say, committed by black men against another black man, as an excuse to riot in cities across North America."

