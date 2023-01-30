Rebel reporter Katie Daviscourt refuses to be intimidated by Antifa

Rebel News' resident Pacific Northwesterner has been covering Antifa for years.
Because she shows the public what these radical Democrat street teams are all about, she can't work without being harassed by them.
Katie was even recently robbed by Antifa thugs on her way to report at a drag queen story hour event.
It would be totally understandable if Katie didn't want to cover a protest where Antifa might be, but that's not who Katie is. So it was no surprise when she insisted on reporting the Antifa march in Seattle as the anarchists took to the streets in an opportunistic "solidarity" march against a police-involved killing of Tyre Nichols, a black man, by five black Memphis police officers.
Antifa uses these "solidarity" marches to riot and vandalize, as was the case in LA and NYC over the weekend.
But Katie was, according to her, the safest she has ever been while working, and that's thanks to you. She was surrounded by four – FOUR! – professional security guards surrounding her so she could ask Antifa some questions.
Normally, these people punch you for talking to them while conservative.
Thank you to everyone who donates to help us keep Rebel News journalists safe through donations to www.JournalistDefenceFund.com.
Katie joins us tonight to discuss how progressive policies are making the streets of America far less safe.