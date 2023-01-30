Rebel reporter Katie Daviscourt refuses to be intimidated by Antifa

Rebel News' resident Pacific Northwesterner has been covering Antifa for years.

HAPPENING NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter Rioters break into and launch fireworks inside Starbucks.@SeattlePD declared this protest a riot and issued an order to disperse. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/lrFguvqRBX — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 4, 2020

Because she shows the public what these radical Democrat street teams are all about, she can't work without being harassed by them.

Antifa kept messing with Rebel News’ Katie Daviscourt while she was covering their protest in Seattle. Thankfully, she had security. pic.twitter.com/mD93bQL6BB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 28, 2023

Katie was even recently robbed by Antifa thugs on her way to report at a drag queen story hour event.

The tolerant left assaulted my colleague Katie Daviscourt while she was reporting and then robbed her while defending a drag queen story-time just trying “to spread love.”

Clip below to help us find the thief. https://t.co/GWJ0i9YlYc — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 15, 2022

It would be totally understandable if Katie didn't want to cover a protest where Antifa might be, but that's not who Katie is. So it was no surprise when she insisted on reporting the Antifa march in Seattle as the anarchists took to the streets in an opportunistic "solidarity" march against a police-involved killing of Tyre Nichols, a black man, by five black Memphis police officers.

IS BLOOD ON THE CITY’S HANDS: Sources say the 5 police officers involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were new to the department.



They were direct hires from the City of Memphis and weren’t put through the usual hiring process after the city decided it was too strict. pic.twitter.com/CqFarIqiVF — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 29, 2023

Antifa uses these "solidarity" marches to riot and vandalize, as was the case in LA and NYC over the weekend.

This is NYC.



Where none of these officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols.



Yet they are being targeted & attacked.



Who would want to be a police officer in today’s America?pic.twitter.com/tljMvcuIs0 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 28, 2023

But Katie was, according to her, the safest she has ever been while working, and that's thanks to you. She was surrounded by four – FOUR! – professional security guards surrounding her so she could ask Antifa some questions.

ANTIFA: “I was raised conservative. I was raised hateful like you guys…I had family members who just hated their lives.”



Who really hates their lives? Antifa rioting and committing crimes, or conservatives raising strong families at home?https://t.co/QMCODbT4Ju pic.twitter.com/V3aLZD8Jzn — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) January 28, 2023

Normally, these people punch you for talking to them while conservative.

Thank you to everyone who donates to help us keep Rebel News journalists safe through donations to www.JournalistDefenceFund.com.

