Antifa, other violent left-wing groups not considered for Canadian terror list

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Department of Public Safety appeared not to consider any left-wing protest groups when it released its annual list of banned terrorist groups, according to a new report.

The access to information request, submitted by True North to Minister Bill Blair's department, listed numerous Antifa-affiliated groups that are known to operate within Canada. Specifically, the request asked to see any “memos, briefing notes, policy briefs and other similar documents provided” to Blair's department.

“A thorough search was conducted and Public Safety Canada was unable to locate any records responding to your request,” the government replied.

Groups associated with the broadly defined “anti-fascist” movement have organized riots and openly called for violence against those they deem to be “fascist” in cities across North America and Europe with an increased frequency in recent years, particularly since the rise in popularity of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Operating on the opposite end of the political spectrum as groups like the Proud Boys — and sometimes clashing with them in the streets — Antifa associations often skirt the large, sweeping condemnation from media, politicians and academics that others receive.

Following the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the Canadian government in February designated the Proud Boys a terrorist organization, placing them among the likes of the Islamic State, al-Qaida, the Attomwaffen Division and others. The federal government's full listing of terrorist entities can be found here.

One group mentioned in the request from True North was Résistance Internationaliste, which took responsibility for the bombing of a Canadian Forces recruitment centre in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. Résistance Internationaliste was also linked to a pair of other attacks as well.

Hamilton Against Fascism, another group referred to in the access to information request, has had its purported leader, a transgender female identifying individual named Cedar Hopperton, plead guilty to a mischief over $5,000 charge and counseling to commit mischief following a riot.

Rebel News has previously covered how protests in support of the Tamil Tigers, another group that has long been on the terror list, drew no ire from government, media or academics.

Even more recently, it seemed that anarchist groups were responsible for damage to businesses in Montreal, Quebec following a protest that turned into a riot against the province's lockdown and curfew measures.

A similar incident happened following Canada's largest demonstration against COVID measures, also in Montreal, when anti-capitalist demonstrators clashed with police.

South of the border in the United States, where the actions from members of the Proud Boys during the Capitol riot led to their eventual inclusion on Canada's terror list, Antifa has a sordid recent history of aggression. News outlet the Daily Wire compiled numerous incidents of violence involving Antifa in the year 2017 alone.

Despite the lengthy list of violent acts committed by the groups mentioned in the access to information request, which included the notorious Portland, Oregon based Rose City Antifa, the Trudeau government apparently deemed these organizations unworthy of any investigation or consideration with regard to the terrorist list.

The Trudeau government has been accused of politicizing the country's terror list.

In the government's official 2018 Public Report on the Terrorist Threat to Canada, which was revised in April 2019, the words “right-wing” appear 11 times; meanwhile, the words “left-wing” do not feature at all.