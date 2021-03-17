Police double standards on display in Toronto

Since January, Toronto Mayor John Tory has made it loud and clear what the new rules are in the “new normal” in the new and NOT-so improved Hogtown.

Namely, if you go to Yonge-Dundas Square (as anti-lockdown protesters have been trying to do consistently) and you dare to display a sign or a flag, or speak into a megaphone decrying the lockdown, you shall be ticketed and/or arrested. In fact, Yonge-Dundas Square, which should be the heart of the city, has now been transformed into a no man’s land, thanks to heavy-handed police tactics.

OH, but not for everyone, mind you. You see, on Saturday, March 6, I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me when I observed supporters of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (a.k.a., the LTTE, a.k.a., the Tamil Tigers).

The Tamil Tigers are recognized as a terrorist group in Canada and over 30 other countries. And guess what: there was no police harassment of these folks whatsoever. What the hell?

Mayor Tory’s office has refused to comment. City spokesman Brad Ross has refused to comment. And Toronto police spokeswoman Connie Osborne says the Tamil Tigers protest was allowed because the supporters of this terrorist group were wearing masks and practicing social distancing. That’s what she said — no, I’m not making this up…

We visited the latest anti-lockdown protest at Queen’s Park on March 13 to see what the rank-and-file officers would have to say about this grotesque double-standard. What we encountered were several individuals clad in Toronto Police Service uniforms apparently auditioning for the role of Sgt. Schultz in a Hogan’s Heroes reboot. (“I know no-think; I saw no-think…!”)

How sad is it that literally in the shadow of the cenotaph, brandishing a Canadian flag is now a crime in John Tory’s Toronto. But waving the flag of a terrorist organization? Well, nothing to see here, folks, move along, move along…