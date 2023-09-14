Are mask mandates coming back? Ottawa reacts

The whispers of mask mandates returning to Canada have been lingering in the mainstream media for a while now. We are slowly approaching the three-year anniversary of the pandemic being declared and masks are still being discussed.

Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer of Canada, stated on September 12 that “now is the time to get your mask ready."

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer says she hopes "people have developed a habit" when it comes to masking.



"Now is the time to get your mask ready," Dr Tam says, not just for COVID but all respiratory viruses this fall.https://t.co/iO81NgrSyv pic.twitter.com/t6BbjT9agm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 12, 2023

We spent some time asking Canadians in Ottawa what they would think if masks were to be brought back. After interviewing a number of people, it became clear that many people have no issue with them returning.

Sign our petition at NoMoreMasks.ca if you believe that masks should simply not return. You can also view similar reports on the same subject through that same website.