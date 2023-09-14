Are mask mandates coming back? Ottawa reacts

The chief public health officer of Canada wants you to have your mask ready. Are you ready?

The whispers of mask mandates returning to Canada have been lingering in the mainstream media for a while now. We are slowly approaching the three-year anniversary of the pandemic being declared and masks are still being discussed.

Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer of Canada, stated on September 12 that “now is the time to get your mask ready."

We spent some time asking Canadians in Ottawa what they would think if masks were to be brought back. After interviewing a number of people, it became clear that many people have no issue with them returning.

