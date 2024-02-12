ArriveCan costs rise to $60 million, audit reveals poor financial records and 'improper' contracting practices

The Canadian Press / Giordano Ciampini and The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: No ArriveCan App The ArriveCan app is a seizure of personal information by the government — it must be stopped! If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 27,287 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Canada’s Auditor General published a damning report on Monday regarding the federal ArriveCan app, uncovering poor financial controls and its costs spiraling out of control.

Auditor General Karen Hogan estimated that taxpayers are on the hook for approximately $59.5 million for the pandemic tool, which tracked the vaccination status of travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Canada Border Services Agency’s documentation, financial records, and controls were so poor that we were unable to determine the precise cost of the ArriveCan application," reads the report.

Parliament launched ArriveCan in April 2020 as an alleged pandemic management tool for travellers to upload mandatory health information, such as vaccination status, at border crossings.

Hogan told a House of Commons committee that the lack of accurate records had her "deeply concerned" because she could not ascertain where the money was spent, who did the work and the justification for the contracting decisions, reported The National Post.

WATCH: Trudeau defends his gov't spending $54M to create the biometric tracking app, ArriveCAN. "The current contract," the PM says, was signed in a "competitive process."



Sign our petition to make sure it's gone for good! https://t.co/1HD0mrIDkO pic.twitter.com/6LZt926QGF — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 14, 2022

On October 6, 2022, The Globe and Mail first estimated the project’s costs totalled $54 million — more than double the initial $21.2 million projection.

At committee that October 20, GC Strategies confirmed they subcontracted the IT work to several companies, charging between a 15% and 30% commission rate. The firm billed Ottawa for the project between $1,000 to $1,500 per worker daily.

GC Strategies received the lion's share of the initial funding at $11.2 million to work on the app, while Coradix and Dalian Enterprises received a combined $4.3 million.

"Overall, this audit shows a glaring disregard for basic management and contracting practices," testified Hogan.

Ritika Dutt and Amir Morv, founders of software company Botler, informed the RCMP in September 2021 of alleged ‘cozy relationships’ between the public service and private firms concerning the project.

They released a more detailed report the following November, suggesting senior government bureaucrats held improper contracting practices with representatives at GC Strategies, Dalian and Coradix. The federal policing agency launched an investigation into the app soon after.

Federal report alleges deleted emails, bribes as part of ArriveCan boondoggle https://t.co/YfmMTyVvLF — Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 8, 2024

The Auditor General’s Office concluded that the feds paid "too much" for the ArriveCan application that failed to exercise proper due diligence amid a public health emergency. The CBSA continues to pursue an internal investigation and has already referred issues on employee conduct and contractors to the RCMP.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters Monday that the RCMP must get to the bottom of this scandal.

"We want the truth to come out and we want the police’s findings to be complete and public, so that Canadians know about all the corruption and mismanagement in the Trudeau government," he said.

Hogan also found the federal government handed out non-competitive contracts, including to GC Strategies, who never put forward a proposal despite receiving the first contract for the application.

"The Canada Border Services Agency informed us that GC Strategies was awarded the contract on the basis of a proposal that it submitted," she wrote. "We found that the agency received a proposal from one of the three potential contractors, but this proposal was not from GC Strategies."

"There was no evidence that the agency considered a proposal … from GC Strategies for this non-competitive contract. This gave [them] an advantage that other potential bidders did not have," added Hogan.

"Highly illogical and inefficient" is how PM Trudeau describes the ArriveCAN app , which cost taxpayers millions, at the same time defending his govt, using the pandemic as an excuse.



End the app: https://t.co/uONqGW7INf pic.twitter.com/p0mdKgXQFq — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) January 24, 2023

Poilievre suggested cutting back taxpayer handouts to external consultants in place of the public service, who he claimed does the work "with more accountability" and "do it more affordable."

According to Hogan, the contractors and federal government failed to properly test the pandemic aid with 177 different versions of the app rolled out between April 2020 and October 2022.

"We found little documentation showing that the Canada Border Services Agency completed testing prior to releasing new versions of ArriveCan," reads the report.

The lack of tests led to one version of the app, released in late June 2022, sending more than 10,000 people into a 14-day quarantine, reported The National Post.

"Do you believe that the civil service should be able to do more of its IT work?" asked a reporter. "The answer is yes, and we’ll make it happen because we’re going to cut back on the outside consultants," replied Poilievre.

Pierre Poilievre grills Justin Trudeau on ArriveCan



“Would the genius who spent 54 million dollars on an app that could be designed in a weekend, please stand up now?”



Sign our petition! https://t.co/4nePZlzQF8 pic.twitter.com/I5lMg8bWRJ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 19, 2022

"When you’re Prime Minister, how will you make that happen, given that you’re looking at cuts?" the same reporter asked. "We know that because public servants don’t cost $1990.00 a day — they cost significantly less than that," according to the staunch Tory MP.

Another reporter told Poilievre that the Auditor General found the public service didn’t have the skills to do this kind of work. "So wouldn’t you need to train them, and wouldn’t that cost money?"

"Why is it that the public service doesn’t have these skills?" he posed.

"It’s insane. We’ve increased the size of the public service by 50% under Justin Trudeau, and none of those 100,000 extra people have the skills to design an app that a couple of IT workers separately, and as a joke, designed in a single weekend."