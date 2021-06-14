Arson suspected in fire at 204-year-old Anglican church on Six Nations reserve

MICHELLE RUIBY /The Expositor

St John’s Tuscaroras, an Anglican church on Six Nations of the Grand River, was set on fire this weekend, with one congregant telling media that he believes it's connected to the discovery of graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

John Anderson told Turtle Island News that he believes the burning of the 204-year-old church was related to the findings in B.C., but noted that "this is an Anglican church not Catholic." The Kamloops residential school was opened under Roman Catholic administration in 1890, and operated until 1969.

Six Nations of the Grand River, which is southwest of Hamilton, Ontario and near Caledonia, is the site of an ongoing illegal roadblock featuring native activists and Antifa allies.

The Ontario Fire Marshal suspects that the fire, which started at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, was arson.

Anderson said that congregants will meet next weekend to discuss what to do with the remaining structure.

Church elder Ron Monture also believes that the fire is related to the Kamloops school. "I understand there is anger towards the churches," he said, but added that his parents are buried in the church's cemetery.