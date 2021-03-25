“As bland as possible”: Derek Sloan on Erin O'Toole's Conservative policy convention

  • By Rebel News
  • March 25, 2021

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowDerek Sloan called in with his reaction to the Conservative Party of Canada convention, and talks about lockdowns, Maxime Bernier and what's next for his political career.

Here's a bit of what Derek had to say about conservative push-back on lockdowns:

“It's a good question -- I don't know. I think it comes down to cowardice and feeling that if they... come out too early with this stuff, they're going to get punished in the polls. Oddly enough, we had an opposition day motion yesterday where the Conservatives were asking and demanding a plan... within twenty days for the government to tell us, you know, how they're going to open things up.

“And you know, I voted in favour of it, but listen — that came about ten or eleven months too late.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+

Conservative Party of Canada Derek Sloan
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads