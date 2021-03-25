“As bland as possible”: Derek Sloan on Erin O'Toole's Conservative policy convention

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Derek Sloan called in with his reaction to the Conservative Party of Canada convention, and talks about lockdowns, Maxime Bernier and what's next for his political career.

Here's a bit of what Derek had to say about conservative push-back on lockdowns:

“It's a good question -- I don't know. I think it comes down to cowardice and feeling that if they... come out too early with this stuff, they're going to get punished in the polls. Oddly enough, we had an opposition day motion yesterday where the Conservatives were asking and demanding a plan... within twenty days for the government to tell us, you know, how they're going to open things up. “And you know, I voted in favour of it, but listen — that came about ten or eleven months too late.”

