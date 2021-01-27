WATCH: This is why they ARRESTED Avi Yemini at the protest yesterday

Yesterday thousands marched in Melbourne to protest Australia Day.

Daniel Andrews cancelled the official Australia Day parade citing Coronavirus but allowed the anti-Australia mass gathering to go ahead.

Throughout the pandemic, Victoria Police responded heavyhandedly to every protest other than "Black Lives Matter" and yesterday's "Invasion Day Rally".

I attended yesterday's protest for Rebel News.

Watch and share what I managed to capture before police swarmed and arrested me for allegedly "breaching the peace".

As you'll see, I certainly didn't commit any offences or "breach the peace". I was reporting.

A video of my full arrest from three angles to follow.

