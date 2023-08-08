WATCH: Avi Yemini CALLS OUT Neil Mitchell for 'losing the plot' during pandemic

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Meet Avi Yemini on his book tour in Auckland, Wellington or Melbourne! GET TICKETS!

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini took 3AW Radio host Neil Mitchell to task over his support of brutal Covid-19 lockdowns in Melbourne during a heated exchange on the veteran journalist's podcast.

Avi challenged the host about the use of his radio platform to falsely label many of those protesting against the harsh measures imposed by the Dan Andrews Labor government.

Neil Mitchell LOST THE PLOT during Covid



...and I let him know straight to his face.



Full video: https://t.co/juhjFBB2YL pic.twitter.com/Nt3FLNi82w — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 8, 2023

Avi described how the mainstream media "lost the plot" during the pandemic and failed to challenge the authoritarian response, particularly in Victoria, with many mainstream outlets now walking back their "cheerleading" positions on the pandemic response.

He argued that those in positions of authority were not held accountable for their actions in locking down members of the public and called out the compliant media class for broadly labelling those questioning the mainstream narrative as "Nazis" and "conspiracy theorists".

The radio veteran expressed his willingness to use his platform for an honest debate but voiced his concerns about the current climate where the world says, "you can't talk to that bloke."

The conversation delved into broader issues, such as interviewing extremists and the necessity for journalists to seek facts and present them, rather than dishonestly spewing opinions masked as facts.

The exchange serves as a reminder of the powerful role media plays, not just during a crisis like a pandemic, but in shaping public opinion and holding those in power accountable.