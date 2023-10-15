Rebel News interview in Sderot gets interrupted by terrorist drone flying overhead

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Rebel News correspondent Avi Yemini, who is currently in Israel reporting on the country's war with Hamas.

Avi told Ezra about his experience on the ground in Israel and travelling to what is essentially a war zone in the south of the country. While cities like Sderot on the Gazan border are still accessible to the public, communities like Kibbutz Be'eri, which was devastated by Hamas's surprise attack on October 7, are still closed. Journalists and public figures have been touring the kibbutz to witness the evidence of Hamas's massacre, which included the brutal murders of over 100 Israeli men, women and children.

Avi was in Sderot conducting an interview when a drone flew overhead, prompting the Israelis gathered there to frantically call to shoot it down. "It really brought home the fact that we're in the middle of a war zone trying to tell the truth, trying to show the world what's happening," Avi said. "I'm not going to pretend like it's not scary... I don't know if there wasn't a bomb shelter if we would become the next target."

