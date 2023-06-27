BREAKING: Avi Yemini's unlawful New Zealand ban OVERTURNED, book tour announced

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Secure your tickets in Auckland or Wellington! GET TICKETS!

Avi Yemini's New Zealand travel ban has been overturned almost a year after the Rebel News reporter was sensationally banned from entering the country to cover an anti-government protest.

In August 2022, New Zealand's immigration authorities cited a minor criminal conviction as the reason for the ban, over an incident amplified by his by mainstream media detractors and their political allies that Avi can now finally debunk in his book.

Even if the conviction were legitimate, Yemini argues that it did not meet the threshold to stop him from entering, as it only resulted in a small fine rather than the prescribed 12 months in prison.

Despite evidence that Avi's minor criminal conviction had nothing to do with the ban, the mainstream media uncritically echoed the official narrative.

Internal communications later revealed that the real reason behind the ban was the authorities' fear of Avi's "propensity to challenge opposing [establishment] views".

Avi points out the irony of a so-called democratic state like New Zealand banning a journalist solely because he held different opinions from those in power, likening such behavior to that of communist China.

Undeterred by the unjust ban, Avi vowed to fight until the decision was overturned, regardless of the obstacles in his path.

New Zealand authorities employed delaying tactics and made him jump through hoops, but his determination prevailed.

The unlawful decision was overturned just as he finished writing his book, presenting a perfectly timed opportunity to launch his official book tour in Auckland and Wellington.

Avi also extends an invitation to former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, emphasising that he has a special signed copy reserved for her as a gesture of appreciation for the unintended boost she provided to his book launch.

If you would like attend the official book launch and have your copy of A Rebel From The Start signed by Avi or purchase a copy head over to RebelFromTheStart.com to get all of the details.