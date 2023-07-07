B.C. education assistant who posed as a sexy student and created explicit OnlyFans content, lawyers up after being terminated!

FellowNeko - stock.adobe.com and Instagram/ Miss Ava James

An education assistant (EA) who has been fired for failing to “immediately cease all activity” and remove various social media accounts is preparing to take legal action against school district 43’s decision to terminate her.

Due to recovering from a back surgery in April, Maple Ridge resident Kristin MacDonald, 35, had gone on leave from her part-time EA position at Coquitlam Terry Fox Secondary school.

Just four days after her surgery, the single mom received the cease and desist notification for her social media accounts, including her creator account on OnlyFans, an adult-only subscription based platform best known for pornography.

According to Global News, the district informed MacDonald that a student had complained about the sexually explicit content on her internet profile, which operated under the alias "Ava James." MacDonald was cautioned that if she failed to shut the profiles down, she could be fired.

MacDonald, kept her profile up and on June 16, received notice of SD43’s decision to terminate her.

“I feel strongly that in this day and age, we should be able to do what we want as long as it’s not illegal,” she added. “I’m not hurting anybody,” MacDonald said in a statement to the CBC.

MacDonald has cited reasons including self esteem struggles after coming out of a relationship, and the low $2000 per month wage she received as a part time EA as reasons for why she started an OnlyFans account in July 2022.

Adding to her tight finances, MacDonald said her OnlyFans income, for which subscribers pay just under $6 a month for, has been her sole income since she was on leave at the time.

The districts’ termination letter stated that MacDonald’s “misconduct in this matter is egregious” and listed six reasons that her after-hours-online-activities were “a fundamental breach of your obligations as an employee and cause for termination of your employment.”

One of the six reasons behind the termination was the allegation that MacDonald had posted sexual and provocative images of herself in a school setting. A post which dated September 2, 2022, on MacDonald’s public Instagram account showed herself dressed in what appeared to be a sexy school girl outfit with her legs spread open, sitting on a child's desk.

The post’s bio invited viewers to subscribe to her OnlyFans account through a link in her bio.

While that particular post received under 200 likes to date, the same photo was recently re-posted to MacDonald’s Instagram's account post termination and wide media coverage of her story has received over 4000 likes, which included a caption that read:

“I’ve repeatedly been shamed by the school district for this photo. As an educator who tried hard to keep my IG separate from my position, I should be allowed to dress up in a costume! Our prime minister dressed up for Halloween in a questionable outfit but an education assistant whom makes less then 50k a year is persecuted for dressing up like a schoolgirl because it’s offensive and highly sexual…. What’s your thoughts?! #controversial #milf #schoolgirl.”

MacDonald believes her termination was a form of discrimination and persecution against her, so she has hired employment lawyer Lia Moody to help fight the termination and file a human rights complaint on her behalf.

“It was not my intention to make anyone uncomfortable, but at the same time, I’m not going anywhere – and neither is Ava James,” MacDonald said in a statement to CTV.

The heavy handed punishment for the EA’s online activities was a stark contrast from some of the controversial sexualized conduct from other Canadian educators in and out of the classroom.

A grade one and kindergarten teacher in Castlegar B.C. named Myia Malakoff received backlash after exposing her students to drag queen story time, which involved reading a book that promoted cross dressing to her students without parental consent. And yet Myia Malakoff remains employed by her district.

The Fay and Fluffy show with both drag queens and kings have chosen a career as child educators, and remain employed despite performing heavily sexualized drag routines.

