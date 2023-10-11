B.C. Court of Appeal hears two cases challenging province's vaccine passport

E-transfer (Canada):

The British Columbia Court of Appeal allowed cases seeking to appeal the earlier dismissal of challenges to the province's discriminatory vaccine passport program to be heard on October 4-6.

The appellants were part of a group of four previous challenges that sought to have Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's rigid vaccine passport regime ruled as unconstitutional, only to be dismissed by Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson in September 2022.

Justice Abrioux,

Justice Groberman, and

Justice Skolrood are the panel of judges presiding over the matter.



The original decision to dismiss the vax pass challenges was handed down by Cheif Justice Christopher Hinkson.



Previous report: https://t.co/Ks8YFrDTE7

Three out of the four who brought forward appeal cases to the chief justices, which government lawyers failed to have tossed as moot due to vaccine passports no longer being mandated.

Instead, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) and the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Public Policy (CSASPP) cases were allowed to proceed, with appeal panel justices stating, "There is something to be gained by having this court consider the issue and provide some guidance."

However, there were some setbacks for the appellants as the panel removed CSASPP itself as a party for their case while allowing the society's executive director, Kip Warner, to remain.

A self-represented Victoria man named Jeremy Maddock was also removed as a party. The high court did not permit his case to move forward.

4. The case that did not move for in the BC Court of Appeals, was for the dismissal of a Vaccine Passport challenge brought on by a self represented Victoria BC, man named Jeremy Maddock.



Previous report:https://t.co/Wp1CKdUUz1

The appeal panel's ruling on whether B.C.'s vaccine passport regime, which offered very limited exemptions, was unconstitutional could take months to be submitted.

Watch our full video report to see a recap of what took place in the three Court of Appeal cases, including an interview with CSASPP's counsel, Polina Frutula.

