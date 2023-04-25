B.C. Premier David Eby still standing after recall campaign ends; Activists say they're just getting started

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito (Image Left) and Facebook/ BC United

The Elections B.C. petition submission for a ‘Recall David Eby’ campaign that began on Jan. 17 has come and gone, and Premier David Eby’s seat in the provincial legislature still remains.

Will B.C. activists concerned about the provinces healthcare system successfully recall Premier David Eby’s MLA seat? https://t.co/o9VQA5lvi5 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 24, 2022

Last December, Rebel News reported that a group of grassroots activists were assembling to petition to recall Premier Eby’s MLA seat for the Vancouver-Point Grey riding to be revoked through B.C’s recall legislation.

Despite 271 canvassers (116 who remained active) signing up to raise awareness about the petition in hopes of gaining signatures, the pro-freedom troop particularly opposed to the passing of a draconian health care act called Bill 36, garnered 2,737 of the 16,449 signatures needed to successfully submit the petition.

“I am not sad that we did not obtain the required signatures to recall David Eby. Nobody knew what Bill 36 was all about and how it would affect their own lives and that of their children and grandchildren's lives,” said Salvatore Vetro, a proponent of the petition who spearheaded the campaign alongside campaign coordinator Rick Dignard.

Premier Eby and B.C’s Minister of Health Adrian Dix have both been heavily criticized by many health-care professionals who are concerned that the new act will give the government overarching authority on how they can best serve their patients, and even penalize them with jail time, if they chose not to comply with ordered changes.

After reading the above 👆🏾 you can click below to hear former ER nurse Corinne Mori explain the concerns many have about the recently passed Bill 36. It’s this new healthcare law that sparked the movement to try and recall Premier David Eby. https://t.co/sndx8INOoo — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 24, 2022

Vetro says the group distributed over 80,000 pieces of information informing the public about such concerns and claims there were many “potential voters that would have signed the petition but were reluctant to put their name on a petition for fear of reprisals from their government.”

He also stated their movement has just begun. They are now working on a new campaign called the “Independent BC Initiative”.

This initiative seeks to educate British Columbians on how they can better further democracy by “electing Independent MLA’s who truly represent constituents rather than elect candidates who are beholden to a political party.”

Unlike 95% of media in Canada, Rebel News is not funded by the Trudeau government. If you appreciate journalism that is independent from government interests, donate here to help us cover the costs involved in bringing you reports like this.