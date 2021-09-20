Biden admin set to process and release illegals into the US

AP Photo/Felix Marquez

The Biden administration is reportedly set to process and release families into the U.S. who have illegally entered the country in Del Rio, Texas, where there is an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin wrote: “U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says there are currently 12,600 migrants under the bridge in Del Rio.”

He “[t]old me single adult men will be expelled via Title 42, but most family units will be processed and released into US w/ NTA (notice to appear),” he added. “For the migrants who are being expelled, repatriation flights have already started. The Mayor of Del Rio says he knows of several flights that have flown out of San Antonio already.”

For the migrants who are being expelled, repatriation flights have already started. The Mayor of Del Rio says he knows of several flights that have flown out of San Antonio already. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

The news comes as thousands of illegals who have crossed into the U.S. are currently being held in an overpass in Del Rio to escape the Texas heat while waiting to be processed by the Biden administration.

“Bruno Lozano, the city’s mayor, described on Thursday squalid conditions under the bridge that more so resembled a shantytown, with little access to clean water and food and just a few portable toilets,” the New York Times reported. “While waiting, the migrants have access to 22 portable toilets but no running water.”

NEW: From our @FoxNews drone, a look at the migrant camp under the international bridge in Del Rio this morning, where thousands migrants remain after they crossed into the US illegally. pic.twitter.com/06sUY2XCi5 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

A Biden administration official told the AP late last week that they were going to take action to remove illegal aliens from the area.

“Details are yet to be finalized but will likely involve five to eight flights a day, according to the official with direct knowledge of the plans who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity,” the AP reported. “San Antonio, the nearest major city, may be among the departure cities.”

Texas law enforcement officials stormed the border yesterday to gain control of the situation after the Biden administration repeatedly failed to secure the border.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is in full force along the border around the Del Rio area,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a tweet that showed an image showing scores of law enforcement vehicles that had descended on the area. “They have built a barricade with their squad cars and State Troopers. The National Guard is working with them to secure the border.”

⁦@TxDPS⁩ ⁦@TexasGuard⁩ pic.twitter.com/U2XR9qgZce — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 18, 2021

NEW: There is a massive surge of Texas DPS troopers heading into the international bridge area in Del Rio. With close to 15,000 migrants currently under the bridge, law enforcement sources say they want to be proactive w/ potential security concerns for such a big group @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/rH7hPX2Od5 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

“Our #bordercrisis goes beyond the RGV and South TX communities — the smuggling of drugs, people, and weapons reaches far and wide, and it affects all of us. I will continue to work tirelessly to secure our border and protect the people of Texas." — @GregAbbott_TX pic.twitter.com/2kMkse29l2 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 18, 2021