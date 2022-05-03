Bill Gates says continuing to meet convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was 'huge mistake'

AP Photo/Michael Probst

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates now admits that his dalliances with disgraced billionaire and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, was a “huge mistake” and that he had met with Epstein “a number of times,” despite knowing that the man was “evil.”

Speaking to Savannah Guthrie on CBS, Gates, who has since divorced from his wife Melinda over his friendship with Epstein, was asked about his past meetings with the now-deceased pedophile.

“I guess the question is real simple,” said Guthrie, pressing Gates on his relationship with Epstein. “Why did you continue to meet with [Jeffrey Epstein]. When you met him, he was already a convicted sex offender. Do you regret that?”

“I certainly made a huge mistake no only meeting him in the first place, but I met with him a number of times,” Gates replied.

EXCLUSIVE with @SavannahGuthrie:



Savannah: Why did you continue to meet with [Jeffrey Epstein]?



Bill Gates: “I’d add that to the list of big mistakes including, where Melinda’s advice was sound and I should have followed that sooner than I did.” pic.twitter.com/ogsqQC4Gq0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 3, 2022

Gates, who co-founded Microsoft and remains one of the richest men on the planet, founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with his ex-wife. Gates said he met with Epstein and hoped that the disgraced financier would donate toward his “goal of raising money for global health.”

“I didn’t realize that the meeting with him almost downplayed the incredibly awful things he did,” Gates said. “I’ve learned more about that over time, but I add that to the list of big mistakes.”

Earlier in March, Melinda French Gates said she made it “clear” to her then-husband that she “did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein.” She told CBS that she met with Epstein once, but he gave her bad vibes.

“I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,” she told CBS. “He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards. My heart breaks for these young women.”

Pressed on Melinda’s statements regarding the deceased billionaire, Gates told the host that he “should have followed her advice sooner than I did.”

On August 10, 2019, Epstein died while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death, which remains the subject of speculation, was declared to be a suicide. In 2008, years before he met Bill Gates, Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute who was a minor. Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell was later convicted on charges related to his crimes in December 2021.