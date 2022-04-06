BLM secretly spends $6 million in donations to buy luxury California mansion

Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Donate By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Nat Biase and David Menzies discussed the leaders of the Black Lives Matters organization allegedly spending $6 million in charitable donations to buy a 6,500-square foot Southern California mansion.

Commenting on the purchase, David said:

If you research this organization, this is indeed a Marxist organization. But again, we see that Marxism — it ain't for the Marxists, is it?

