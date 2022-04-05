DAILY | Musk joins Twitter's board of directors; #CovidIsntOver — are masks coming back?
David Menzies and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
David and Nat will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- After news broke yesterday of Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter shares, the billionaire has joined the company's board of directors
- Users are pushing Musk to reinstate former host of The Apprentice Donald Trump on Twitter
- #CovidIsntOver is trending on the social platform
- Toronto's medical officer is encouraging residents in Canada's biggest city to once again mask up
- The New York Times is also on board the #CovidIsntOver train, touting “the next wave” as already being here
- Canada's federal government is reviewing the definition of “fully vaccinated” for its employees
- Policing has a bad image in Canada right now, with the RCMP apparently struggling to receive applications
- The police watchdog, the SIU, has said the trampling of a protester by police horses in Ottawa during the Freedom Convoy protest did not result in a serious enough injury to require an investigation
- Leslyn Lewis is the first Conservative leadership candidate to make the party's final ballot
- A woman who threw paint on a Christian church in Vancouver is being required to write a 500-word apology to congregants and pay a $1,250 fine
- Hard to believe, but Black Lives Matter leaders are involved in yet another scandal involving a $6-million property in California
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.