BREAKING Liberal MP caught urinating on camera weeks after appearing nude during Zoom parliament
Disgraced Liberal MP William Amos was caught urinating on camera.
This latest divulgence came during a virtual session of the House of Commons when Amos "urinated without realizing (he) was on camera."
In a statement post to Twitter, Amos said he will be temporarily stepping down from his Parliamentary Secretary role and committee duties to seek acceptance.
Please see my statement. Veuillez lire ma déclaration. pic.twitter.com/ICc8WjqNZi— William Amos (@WillAAmos) May 28, 2021
This comes just weeks after Amos apologized for appearing nude on camera during a Zoom parliament meeting.
Amos has consistently evaded taking responsibility by blaming technical issues like not knowing his camera was on.
