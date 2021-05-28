BREAKING Liberal MP caught urinating on camera weeks after appearing nude during Zoom parliament

  • By Rebel News
  • May 28, 2021
BREAKING Liberal MP caught urinating on camera weeks after appearing naked on camera
Remove Ads

Disgraced Liberal MP William Amos was caught urinating on camera. 

This latest divulgence came during a virtual session of the House of Commons when Amos "urinated without realizing (he) was on camera."  

In a statement post to Twitter, Amos said he will be temporarily stepping down from his Parliamentary Secretary role and committee duties to seek acceptance. 

This comes just weeks after Amos apologized for appearing nude on camera during a Zoom parliament meeting. 

Amos has consistently evaded taking responsibility by blaming technical issues like not knowing his camera was on.

Liberal Party of Canada
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Store Redirect

BE A REBEL

T-SHIRTS | HATS | HOODIES | BOOKS | MUGS

Shop Now!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.