BREAKING: Tamara Lich to remain in jail until at least Friday
Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was arrested again on June 28 after allegedly breaching her bail conditions.
Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich will remain in jail until at least Friday, July 8 at 1:30pm, when the justice from today's bail hearing is set to make a decision.
Judge will reserve his decision til Friday afternoon at 1:30.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 5, 2022
Tamara Lich will remain in jail until at least July 8, 1:30 Eastern.
TAMARA LICH HEARING:— William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) July 5, 2022
The judge is planning on giving his final decision by Friday at 1:30 p.m.@RebelNewsOnline
Police in Medicine Hat, Alberta, detained Tamara Lich on June 28. Officers picked up Lich on a Canada-wide warrant following allegations that she had breached the conditions of her bail after she was first arrested on mischief-related charges for her role in the convoy protest.
Tamara Lich has been arrested in Alberta for breach of court conditions (Canada-wide warrant). She will be returned to Ottawa to appear in Court.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) June 28, 2022
The allegation of a bail breach likely stems from a picture taken with another convoy organizer, Tom Marazzo, at an event hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a civil liberties group that is also representing Lich during her ongoing legal battles.
