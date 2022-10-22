Brian Peckford: ‘No longer do the foundations of our democracy hold in 2022’

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p. m. ET | 6 p .m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 20, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant welcomed Brian Peckford on the show to talk about how the COVID vaccines were never tested to block transmission, meaning the establishment’s case for banning unvaccinated people from public spaces had no scientific basis. Peckford is the former premier of Newfoundland and Labrador and the last living first minister involved in drafting the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Peckford talked about how the chief epidemiologist for the public health agency said under oath, just as the top people in the department of transport testified, that they didn’t recommend for the government to bring in the travel mandates.

Ezra commented that the system of checks and balances that was supposed to prevent this from happening failed Canadians. “None of the official oppositions in any province or territory opposed in any meaningful way. The media turned into propagandists, not skeptics asking serious questions. The colleges of physicians and surgeons prosecuted doctors who dared to have a second opinion. Police departments became bully enforcers of bizarre rules. But the courts, premier, I think fell down hardest of all.”

Peckford, who has been involved in politics for 51 years, told Ezra about how the Canadian courts refused to hear his case against the vaccine mandates. “I thought when Newfoundland joined Canada in 1949, we were joining a country that respected the Magna Carta, which is really the principle of being able to get redress before an independent judiciary. And now we find… no longer does the Magna Carta and the foundations of our democracy hold in 2022.”