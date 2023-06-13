Brian Peckford weighs in on the bleak state of democracy in Canada

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 21,888 signatures

Throwing pastors behind bars, seizing peaceful protesters' bank accounts, and allegations of foreign interference with the Trudeau Foundation are just a few examples of the state of democracy in Canada looking very bleak.

But is democracy dead in Canada?

WATCH: Threat of seizing assets under Emergencies Act was "useful but not necessary" in police crackdown against peaceful freedom convoy demonstrators, says OPS Acting Deputy Chief Patricia Ferguson.



Recently, while covering a pro-freedom conference in Victoria called Reclaiming Canada, I caught up with Brian Peckford, who is the perfect person to weigh in on that question. Peckford is the former premier of Newfoundland and the last living premier to have signed the Charter of Rights over 40 years ago.

Click on the full video report to hear what Peckford thinks of democracy in Canada today and what he believes Canadians can do, who are interested in preserving it.

