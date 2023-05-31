Reclaiming Canada Conference: recapping the weekend's freedom gathering in Victoria

This was the second conference of its kind, with approximately 200 people in attendance and over 30 well-known freedom fighters speaking on subjects such as media, education, activism, law, and science.

This past weekend, freedom seekers gathered in Victoria to hear speakers from across the country at a Reclaiming Canada Conference, organized by a nonpartisan organization called WeUnify.

In the first of a series of reports Rebel News will be bringing you from this event, I interview one of the conference organizers, Jeremy Maddock, for a recap of why the conference matters. We also highlight some of the most impactful speeches.

Like last year, my cameraman and I had to take a costly ferry and rent modest accommodations to be able to cover this conference for Canadians looking for solutions on how to get the country back on track.

