Reclaiming Canada Conference: recapping the weekend's freedom gathering in Victoria

This past weekend, freedom seekers gathered in Victoria to hear speakers from across the country at a Reclaiming Canada Conference, organized by a nonpartisan organization called WeUnify.





34 guest speakers over 3 days will make Reclaiming Canada Conference the largest freedom conference in Canada! We thank you for supporting our efforts to develop new solutions that create an alternative vision for the future. Reserve your tickets ​here​: https://t.co/y6Y4e4lifp pic.twitter.com/y6To1FhmzE — We Unify (@we_unify) May 15, 2023

This was the second conference of its kind, with approximately 200 people in attendance and over 30 well-known freedom fighters speaking on subjects such as media, education, activism, law, and science.

In the first of a series of reports Rebel News will be bringing you from this event, I interview one of the conference organizers, Jeremy Maddock, for a recap of why the conference matters. We also highlight some of the most impactful speeches.

Why fossil fuel matter and more you won’t hear on the CBC.



MLA and @Conservative_BC leader @JohnRustad4BC gives a speech at @we_unify’s Reclaiming Canada conference in Victoria.



Full interviews with conference speakers coming soon at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4L06E pic.twitter.com/xQCuFOKJB0 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 29, 2023

Like last year, my cameraman and I had to take a costly ferry and rent modest accommodations to be able to cover this conference for Canadians looking for solutions on how to get the country back on track.

