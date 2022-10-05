Can Rachel Notley and the NDP regain the premiership of Alberta? Lorne Gunter joins Ezra Levant

Members of Alberta's governing United Conservative Party will soon select a new leader to replace the outgoing premier, Jason Kenney.

While the province is well-known for its tendency to vote conservative, the UCP has been dogged by internal strife during the pandemic. This lack of harmony within the not-so-united UCP could open the door to a second premiership for New Democrat Leader Rachel Notley.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter gave his thoughts on the UCP leadership race and the chances of Notley recapturing the premier's office.

Explaining what makes him think Notley truly has a chance if the UCP can't rediscover that unity, Lorne told Ezra:

I think if the UCP remains together and there isn't the drip, drip, drip dissention...I think if there's a united UCP she cannot win. I think if there is one party of the centre-right in Alberta, the NDP cannot win. But the last poll that I reported on, which was a couple of weeks ago, I've ignored most of the polls that have come out during this leadership race because they're very small sample sizes and they aren't always just people who are members of the party or voting members of the party. But one that I did report on showed that 97% of people who voted NDP in the last election intended to vote NDP again. I have never seen that kind of intense loyalty anywhere, anywhere in politics.

This is just an excerpt from a feature-length interview. For more news, analysis and opinion, including The Ezra Levant Show, which airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today.