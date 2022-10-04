An in-depth look at Alberta ahead of the UCP vote to decide the next premier

  • October 04, 2022
  • News Analysis
Tonight, Ezra Levant is hosting a special extended episode of The Ezra Levant Show to talk about Alberta, joined by Lorne Gunter of the Edmonton Sun.

The province hasn't been big in the news over the past two years. Politically other things have been.

The lockdowns took up much of the airwaves. Ontario's election; Quebec's election; the federal Conservative leadership race have all overshadowed much of what's taking place in Western Canada.

But the province will be choosing its next de facto premier in the next few days so expect things to heat up once Jason Kenney steps down.

GUEST: Lorne Gunter

