Canada accepting 5,000 Afghan refugees while 1,250 Canadians stranded in Afghanistan

Although Canada withdrew its military forces from Afghanistan in 2014, Canadian citizens were still in the country. Now, with Afghanistan back in the hands of the Taliban, the Globe and Mail reported that 1,250 Canadians are stuck, stranded in the country at the mercy of the same people who we've been at war with since 2001.

At the same time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has pledged to accept thousands of Afghan refugees that were successfully evacuated by other countries; meanwhile, those Canadian citizens are left behind.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined this Globe and Mail story and was left wondering why these stranded Canadian citizens weren't the sole focus of Justin Trudeau's government:

I'm open to examining Afghans who helped the West, after they're vetted to make sure they are indeed not terrorists themselves, not double agents, not just opportunists. I'm open to Canada accepting some genuine refugees [fleeing] from the Taliban. But aren't there 1,250 Canadians who are trying to find refuge from the Taliban? And we're not talking about that and only that? Not moving on from that until it's done?

